Hoarding leaves little
for 'regular' shoppers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I ran into an acquaintance coming out of Sam’s Club. He looked mad and was trying to push/pull three full shopping carts. I know that he lives alone. I decided to help with a cart filled with 96 rolls of toilet paper. I asked him if he was OK. He replied, “No, I am not. Some lady just bought the last 22 packages of chicken. That forced me to stock up on beef, which gives me indigestion and diarrhea.” I noticed that the other carts held about 90 pounds of ground beef and steaks. I smiled and said, “That explains the two years' worth of toilet paper.” “Well, I won’t go hungry and I won’t run out of paper,” he replied. I went inside thinking that his planned diet could lead to everyone keeping their social distance from him.
A store worker told me, “You better hurry, the paper towels are almost gone!” So I ran, but I was too late. Two elderly ladies had gotten the last 40 rolls and a manager was putting up an “Out of Stock” sign. I asked him when the next shipment would arrive. He said, “Tomorrow. We still get regular shipments of everything. If everyone would purchase at normal levels, there would be plenty for all.”
I went to the meat counter and realized that I was now a vegetarian. I went to the fresh food aisles and realized I would need a bigger freezer. I went to the frozen food section and realized I better find packaged food. And there it was — one bag of Doritos Cool Ranch. I grabbed it and walked past the paper goods section again. I discovered one box of facial tissues. Tonight I’ll have Doritos, tap water and a tissue to dry my tears of joy.
Bill Wisegarver.
Chester.
