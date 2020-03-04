House Democrats can end

gerrymandering for good

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What are the biggest structural threats to our democratic republic? Money in politics, which is a legal form of bribery and gives a vastly disproportionate voice to the wealthy; and gerrymandering, which ensures the prevalence of extremism in both parties.

The U.S. Supreme Court has made it virtually impossible to do anything about the money problem.

But right now Virginia’s Democratic legislators have a brief window of opportunity to do something about gerrymandering. In fact, they can end it forever. The moment would be tragically wasted if Democrats failed to seize it.

Please, let’s eliminate this scourge while we can. We might not get another chance.

Thomas Wolf.

Richmond.

