House Democrats can end
gerrymandering for good
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What are the biggest structural threats to our democratic republic? Money in politics, which is a legal form of bribery and gives a vastly disproportionate voice to the wealthy; and gerrymandering, which ensures the prevalence of extremism in both parties.
The U.S. Supreme Court has made it virtually impossible to do anything about the money problem.
But right now Virginia’s Democratic legislators have a brief window of opportunity to do something about gerrymandering. In fact, they can end it forever. The moment would be tragically wasted if Democrats failed to seize it.
Please, let’s eliminate this scourge while we can. We might not get another chance.
Thomas Wolf.
Richmond.
The GA will get this done...After reading on it today getting it done in a way that doesn't allow ether party to game the system is more important than getting it done in the next week.
