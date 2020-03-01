House of Delegates
must act on redistricting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As one of the thousands of Virginians outraged by Virginia’s history of partisan gerrymandering, I advocated for a sensible constitutional amendment to end the practice. After a hard-won compromise constitutional amendment was passed in the 2019 General Assembly session, I am exasperated by the House of Delegates' handling of this issue in the 2020 General Assembly. The amendment isn’t as bulletproof as many of us desired, but it is good. And it should produce legislative districts that are fair and provide proportional representation in the General Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 20 years. Perfect bills rarely survive the sausage-making process of legislation.
In order for the amendment creating an independent redistricting commission to be in place for 2021 redistricting, it has to pass two more tests. First, it has to be approved again by the current General Assembly before it can be placed on the ballot for the voters to ratify this November. Next, the voters must vote to approve the amendment. After passing these two tests, the amendment becomes part of the Virginia Constitution. Both the amendment and the bill providing the enabling legislation have passed the Senate and will be passed by the General Assembly, if the Democratic leadership in the House of Delegates lets the members vote on them.
The Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates already have aborted their resolution and enabling legislation supporting the amendment, but they haven’t acted on the Senate versions. If they want to retain the support of Democratic and independent voters supporting this amendment, they should stop trying to pull a defeat from the jaws of victory and send SJ 18 and SB 203 to the full House of Delegates where they await approval.
So far, they seem to be emulating the leadership they replaced.
Robert Wilson.
Reedville.
Making ever district as compact & contiguous as possible is a noble endeavor, but are humans really up to the task? It might take a computer program of some sort to accomplish the task without any partisan bias.
Robert is right!!! Just do it, Democrats... Just do it!!! ~~~ Bob
* every district
