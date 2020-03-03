How long until libraries
need money for new books?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Richmond Public Library system will no longer charge fines for overdue books. The reason? It is discriminatory to minorities. Mayor Levar Stoney claims that this will enrich the lives of those who use the library.
That is completely false and irresponsible. First, it completely removes any personal responsibility from anyone who is using public goods and services. Second, it is condescending to minorities to infer they are incapable of understanding the limits placed on the use of public property. Third, how does it “enrich” the experience if books are held onto indefinitely without repercussions, thereby denying others the “enriching” experience of having books to take out of the library?
How much do you want to bet that in a few years the library system will claim it needs more funds to replace missing book?
Dennis Sugumele.
Chesterfield.
