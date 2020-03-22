How much will we pay
for universal health care?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There have been a number of Letters to the Editor lately advocating for government-provided universal health care. There are different rationales for this: (1) That this is a universal “right;” and (2) It is the practical solution to health issues that affect all of us. Excellent examples of these arguments are the letters of Joseph Chambers and Petra Hellthaler (both Richmond Times-Dispatch, March 19).
Chambers argues that “the right to life must be actively protected.” He uses the current virus pandemic as an example. That’s an easy one since it affects us all. But consider a 95-year-old man afflicted with a rare cancer that can only be treated with an expensive drug, regularly administered in a hospital at an extreme cost. European socialistic medical care compares the value of this man to society versus the cost of saving his life. If the cost is higher than his value, he gets palliative care until he dies. For the elderly to get anything but palliative care, he must be part of the elite. In between these two examples, there is a spectrum of cases of varying intensity. All of them have one common element: How much are we willing pay?
Hellthaler seems to want government supported universal health care because it affects us all and is thus the only practical solution. Does she want a system like the scandal-ridden Department of Veterans Affairs? Universal government programs generally offer a single solution chosen by faceless bureaucrats buried somewhere in the bowels of the system. If something goes wrong and it isn’t working right, there is a strong tendency to cover it up (note the VA in Arizona). And then there is always the potential for corruption. And again, the overriding question: How much are we willing to pay?
It’s not simple.
Thomas V. Van Auken.
Bon Air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.