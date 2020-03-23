ID cards help stop
cheating adults
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the guidelines for registering my son to play Little League football was his own identification card. He was 12 years old. We went to the DMV and purchased an ID card. Adults put the rule in place to verify information, such as age, and address.
Adults know that adults cheat. The idea that an ID would not be required to vote is crazy.
Paul Dillard.
Richmond.
