If we are prudent,
U.S. will rebound
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have heard a lot of talk about how this pandemic is overblown, with people citing the deaths from the flu every year as proof that more die that way than from the coronavirus. The problem with that analysis is that we don't know how many are going to die from the coronavirus. But there is some history that we can reflect on.
During the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, millions died worldwide. There were two cities in America that responded differently. In St. Louis, which at the time was the sixth largest U.S. city, residents self-quarantined. About 700 died in St. Louis. In Philadelphia, however, city officials went ahead with a parade they had scheduled and did not institute a quarantine, and 16,000 died.
So I am hoping that we can avert a potentially deadly outcome by being prudent. I also would not take the advice of people who really have no expertise in pandemics or medicine. As the saying goes, better be safe than sorry.
This will pass and the economy will recover. If you listen to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, he talks about bringing back into the workforce people who already have had the virus and younger people who are less susceptible to contracting a deadly infection. The country gradually and intelligently can get back on its feet.
Bobby Silver.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.