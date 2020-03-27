Inequality in testing
irks concerned parent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was tested for COVID-19 "out of caution," according to his office. My daughter is a nurse, working in a hospital with COVID-19 patients, and she can't get tested. My son was exposed, was told to isolate, but no test was offered. Their spouses and children also were not offered tests. We have to hope for the best. But a U.S. senator who refused to stop traveling and attending events is tested because he wants to be. George Orwell was right: Some are more equal than others.
Joe Wilck.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.