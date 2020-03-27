Inequality in testing

irks concerned parent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was tested for COVID-19 "out of caution," according to his office. My daughter is a nurse, working in a hospital with COVID-19 patients, and she can't get tested. My son was exposed, was told to isolate, but no test was offered. Their spouses and children also were not offered tests. We have to hope for the best. But a U.S. senator who refused to stop traveling and attending events is tested because he wants to be. George Orwell was right: Some are more equal than others.

Joe Wilck.

Richmond.

