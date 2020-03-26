Is anyone keeping track

of virus recovery stats?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

First off, thank you to the RTD for the recent story on the coronavirus experiences of Joseph Papa and John-Stuart Fauquet, "Richmond couple test positive after travel to NYC, Philly, Charlottesville." There has been so much coverage of the virus but very few stories of individual experiences.

Second, there has been much talk of “flattening the curve” but, unfortunately, we haven’t been given the right numbers to know if this actually is happening. The numbers reported in the news always are total reported cases — but these figures always will go up (and thus a curve will never occur) since a case cannot be “unreported.” What we really need to know is active cases. Presumably, some of the people who were infected a few weeks ago have recovered (and again, perhaps the RTD could write about the experiences of these people), so then they would need to be removed from the count of active cases. Only then would we be able to see the curve on which so much of our public policy has been based. Is anyone keeping track of the number of recoveries? I fear that so many decisions are being made today using the wrong data.

Andy Rose.

Richmond.

