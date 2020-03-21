It's not racist to note
origin of COVID-19
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump is being criticized for calling this virus the Chinese virus. During my days working at a local hospital, whenever we had a problem we always looked for a root cause of the problem we were dealing with. It was investigated and we worked backward to solve the problem.
All authorities agree that the root cause of this virus is the wet, wild animal markets in Wuhan that the Chinese are so fond of. This has happened before and the Chinese government clamped down on the markets for a while but soon after those crises ended, it let them come back. These markets are no longer acceptable, President Xi Jinping. Close down the markets and keep them closed.
This Chinese virus could have been avoided and others must be avoided in the future.
Chris Blanton.
Richmond.
It’s DEFINITELY racist to affix a racial designation to something that has no race. The scientifically and socially accepted term for this virus is the Corona virus.
Knowing he already has the perception of being racist, why would Rump bandy about terms like “Chinese virus” when he knows it’s offensive .... if not to offend? It doesn’t add a thing to the remediation of the virus to bandy about racist names and only detracts from other more important messages that need to get out to people.
