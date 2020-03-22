It's time for everyone

to shelter in place

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia is behind the eight ball with the coronovirus. It’s time for an immediate, statewide “shelter-in-place” order to be enforced as law. The recommendation of no more than 10 people together is not enough and makes no sense. It’s time for our governor and mayors to bite the bullet before it’s too late.

To see the beach scenes in Florida is scary, especially seeing so many young people ignoring the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines. It’s a human Petri dish. Time is running out.

Kenneth Olshansky, M.D.

Glen Allen.

