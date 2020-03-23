Keep a positive attitude
and share the outdoors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I went on a bike ride in Richmond on Sunday and was heartened by the polite and positive attitude among trail users. I rode the North Bank and Buttermilk trails in James River Park. It was — as expected for a spring weekend — busy. Runners, bikers, dog walkers, hikers and families with kids were outside. In my hour on the trail, I passed quite a few groups. Everyone was polite. This is rare. Every crossing was like a courteous conflict at the door at a church service, “You first.” “No, you first, please.” The speedball bikers yielded. The fast-paced runners were giving way. I gave way to dog walkers. Families with kids moved over. Air fives, nods and "good mornings" were given all around. When people slow down and appreciate the beauty of the world around us, it is amazing how such a positive experience can be created.
I ride these trails regularly. Perspectives have changed this week. In these trying times, people are outside being positive and polite. People, as a group and individually, are acting graciously toward others. Our public outdoor spaces are amazing resources to be cherished. So is our time. Time to be outside on a beautiful day. On this day the RVA community illustrated how, when people come together with a common positive attitude and gracious hearts, the overall experience can be uplifting. Be it for recreation or just getting through the day, month or year, let's all continue to be positive. We will get through this together.
Ned Trice.
North Chesterfield.
