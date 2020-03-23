Keep physical distance
but stay 'socially close'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My wife mentioned that she had seen on Facebook where some people were referring to "physical distancing" being preferable to "social distancing." I agree that is a better term to use during this time when we are being advised to keep physical distance between us, but I hope we are staying "socially close" through telephone calls, e-mails, texts and social media. During these difficult days, we need to remain socially connected with one another for our mental health even if we have to keep physical distance between us.
Ronald Smith.
Chesterfield.
