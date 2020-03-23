Keep physical distance

but stay 'socially close'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My wife mentioned that she had seen on Facebook where some people were referring to "physical distancing" being preferable to "social distancing." I agree that is a better term to use during this time when we are being advised to keep physical distance between us, but I hope we are staying "socially close" through telephone calls, e-mails, texts and social media. During these difficult days, we need to remain socially connected with one another for our mental health even if we have to keep physical distance between us.

Ronald Smith.

Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email