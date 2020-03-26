Kudos to Betts
for 'Radio hosts' story
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed the article “Radio hosts help listeners find escape” in the March 24 Sports section. Basically, because there is little to no content to put in the RTD Sports section, the paper featured an article discussing the fact that there was little to no content for these Richmond radio sports radio anchors to talk about. Tough times indeed for all of those involved.
The article harkens back to several years ago when Jerry Lindquist or Melissa Ruggieri regularly covered the other media in town, a role I guess the newspaper chose not to refill due to cutbacks. As a brief part of Richmond’s third tier radio back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I always was interested in stories on local radio and TV stations and personalities.
In the many years since then, there have been occasional articles from Bill Lohmann or John O’Connor that featured stories on the legends that Richmond media has produced. This latest article from Lily Betts is welcomed and I hope that you continue such coverage in the future.
Vic Hines.
Henrico.
