Kudos to businesses

looking out for seniors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During this time of the coronavirus, it seems everyone is binge shopping and hoarding food and cleaning supplies. This makes it difficult for senior citizens who are 65 and older to shop. However, it is heartwarming to see businesses in our area setting aside special times for seniors. Kudos to Dollar General, Whole Food Market, Target and others for making this time available.

We seniors do not do well in crowds. We move slower, are more deliberate in our decision-making, and we need assistance more often. This wonderful idea should go nationwide and even expand the time to two hours.

Steve Sekerdy.

Richmond.

