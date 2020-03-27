Kudos to Northam
for energy initiative
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tim Sullivan, a past president of the College of William & Mary, recently offered insight into the steps Virginia is taking toward a renewable future. As an avid supporter of renewable energy, I’m proud our state has become a leader in advancing clean energy sources and supporting renewable energy projects.
Renewable energy is crucial to protecting our planet, and the rest of the nation should look to the commonwealth as a model for promoting and advancing clean energy use and production.
For example, plans for an offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach are underway. Upon its completion, it will be the largest in the country, generating enough energy to power 650,000 homes with clean energy at peak use. Other initiatives, such as electric vehicles and public transportation coupled with solar power projects, will help us reach our clean energy goals, including Gov. Ralph Northam’s commitment to produce 100% of Virginia’s electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050 — a critical step to protecting our climate for future generations.
I applaud Northam’s leadership, and I am optimistic for what is to come.
Mark States.
Midlothian.
