Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My wife and I recently returned from an extended vacation to Australia and New Zealand in February. We traveled primarily by air (eight flight segments) and sea (a 15-day cruise) and were fully aware of the coronavirus. Needless to say, prevention is the key when traveling, and here’s what we experienced. Before we were allowed to embark on our Viking cruise, our temperature was taken. On board, in addition to the customary sanitizing stations, Viking insisted on hand-washing before entering the buffet dining hall. Each person was monitored and handed a separate towel for his or her use. There were no health issues whatsoever on the cruise.

In the air, we flew Qantas and American Airlines. Not once was there any mention about sneeze control, or hand-washing. That is not acceptable. An airplane has a captive audience in a confined space. It’s the perfect breeding ground for the coronavirus or the flu, for that matter. It’s unfair to the passengers as well as the flight crew not to address these issues, particularly under these circumstances.

There also were no posted warnings regarding prevention in the airports. How easy is that to manage?

As the old adage states, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.

