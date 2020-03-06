Lawmakers ignore impact
of plant closing on towns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When Democrats gained control of the General Assembly, I was hopeful that the needs of Virginians would take priority over the personal interests of legislators. Sadly, that has not proved to be the case. Regardless of the party in power, the General Assembly, more and more, is becoming a vehicle to advance the political careers and personal causes of the legislators with little regard for the consequences of such actions for the commonwealth’s residents.
The General Assembly is, yet again, offering up Southwest Virginia as a sacrifice on the altar of the alleged greater public good with little concern for the families in the region. The Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County is in the crosshairs of overzealous and indifferent climate warriors who are far removed from the realities of life in Appalachia. It appears that the General Assembly has blinders on, only looking north from Richmond at the affluent suburbs from central Virginia to Northern Virginia. Southwest Virginia is not in their line of vision. Their myopic view excludes considering the economic and social injustice that will result from closing this plant. With the stroke of a pen, the General Assembly is prepared to force an entire county and its residents into financial ruin.
While I agree that renewable energy sources should be pursued, the best — and the most ethical — solution is a holistic, phased approach that preserves the dignity of Appalachians in Southwest Virginia and creates jobs to replace those that will be lost in the region. There must be a balance between protecting the environment and ensuring that people have jobs and the ability to provide food and shelter for their children. How ironic that climate activists are more concerned about the environment than they are about the people who live in it.
Millie Thompson.
Radford.
