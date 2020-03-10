Least offensive option

might win in November

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Reading George Will’s recent column about 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump reinforced three conclusions I had already come to:

First, it’s a sad state of affairs that the best the country has to offer are these three seriously flawed candidates. Even recognizing the inherent difficulty, complexity and multiple variables that define a run for the presidency, it is distressing to think that America’s best and brightest are deciding not to go into service for their country at the highest levels. That speaks volumes.

Second, it is sad (some might even say dangerous) that the unfortunate options put in front of voters make voting against a candidate a bigger driver than voting for a candidate. In large measure, that was what happened to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The decision to vote for Trump was made easier to embrace because voters saw Clinton as such a weak and unlikable candidate.

Third, I believe that Biden, even with all of his weaknesses and vulnerabilities, is the one most likely to lead the country out of its political warfare and back to a more bipartisan way of governing. Electing him is not likely to cause much damage and the benefit is monumental.

The ultimate choice might well come down to voting for Biden with the hope that the leaders of the Democratic Party will surround him with strong advisers to shield the country from his weaknesses. Or voting for Trump, who might be “the devil you know” and the hope for a continued strong economy.

The country might not be happy with that choice, but that will pale in comparison to how Sanders will feel about it.

Bruce Kelley.

Richmond.

