Least offensive option
might win in November
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reading George Will’s recent column about 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump reinforced three conclusions I had already come to:
First, it’s a sad state of affairs that the best the country has to offer are these three seriously flawed candidates. Even recognizing the inherent difficulty, complexity and multiple variables that define a run for the presidency, it is distressing to think that America’s best and brightest are deciding not to go into service for their country at the highest levels. That speaks volumes.
Second, it is sad (some might even say dangerous) that the unfortunate options put in front of voters make voting against a candidate a bigger driver than voting for a candidate. In large measure, that was what happened to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The decision to vote for Trump was made easier to embrace because voters saw Clinton as such a weak and unlikable candidate.
Third, I believe that Biden, even with all of his weaknesses and vulnerabilities, is the one most likely to lead the country out of its political warfare and back to a more bipartisan way of governing. Electing him is not likely to cause much damage and the benefit is monumental.
The ultimate choice might well come down to voting for Biden with the hope that the leaders of the Democratic Party will surround him with strong advisers to shield the country from his weaknesses. Or voting for Trump, who might be “the devil you know” and the hope for a continued strong economy.
The country might not be happy with that choice, but that will pale in comparison to how Sanders will feel about it.
Bruce Kelley.
Richmond.
(40) comments
I am soooo looking forward to the Biden/Bernie debate. It is going to be a cluster beyond belief.
America is SO tired of waking up every morning to hear how the president-impeached has eff’d up today. Now his blatant misinformation about the Corona virus has endangered American lives and ranked the stock market.
His performance appraisal reads “Consistently fails to meet expectations”
What Richmond is far more tired of is waking up and read about you making a fool of yourself each day, Flaky Drakie. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter can’t handle the truth.
Annnnd touchè!
"Electing him is not likely to cause much damage and the benefit is monumental."
Nothing in this missive convinces me that gubmint by leftist cabal would benefit normal Americans or the general welfare. Still, it's little wonder that the writer was short on specifics, since the 2 remaining Dem candidates - Statler and Waldorf - offer little more than subversive bromides / platitudes.
Substantive questions trigger temper tantrums and Trump tirades... which may send tingles up the withered calves of the usual suspects, but do nothing to reassure those fickle swing voters that their votes won't signal a return to the "new normal" of the previous administration.
Sorry Bruce, you had me - then you lost me. Count me in with those patriots who would rather keep more of my own money - and all of my rights.
Poor deluded Tommie ranting about leftist cabals. Paranoid much?
Funny how the economy always does better under democrats and seriously tanks under republicans. Have you checked your portfolio lately?
“Trump Is Right About One Thing: 'The Economy Does Better Under The Democrats'”
It’s time to replace the f-up president impeached with experienced leadership that governs with the facts at hand rather than misinformation about hat endangers they American people and tumbles the stock markets and economy.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Eaton,
Biden will win in November then you'll whine.....It's what you do...
Normal Americans do not continue to support someone who is so obviously out of his depth, who continues to say everything will be all right as the number of the sick and the dead grows, and the World Health Organization labels the crisis a pandemic.
Wishing and hoping won't get you where you want to go.
"the World Health Organization labels the crisis a pandemic."
And like you - #resistance labels this pandemic an opportunity... voters know there's nothing normal about that.
No, I am not labeling it an opportunity. That is another of your despicable canards against your fellow Americans, because they do not agree with you and they dislike Trump. No one wants a pandemic except the true crazies. Try to get that through your Trump-addled head.
TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!
Carole,
See you at the polls...November is coming.
Hal … we will see you there ….. and my vote will cancel out your vote, making Carole's vote count for another four years of Trump ….
It is a sad state of affairs when the left thinlks Obama's House Boy for 8 years can do more than Trump has in 3 years.
Youse Party is dying, and Sanders would be the more approporiate candidate for youse and yours, but you are still in denial that youse and yours are Socialist. Hallelujah, and Period.
Dying, Peters? The party that gained 15 seats, almost wiping out the Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017? The party that flipped the U.S. House of Representatives, gained seven governorships, several state legislative chambers and hundreds of state legislative seats in 2018? The party that flipped both houses of the Virginia General Assembly and flipped the governorship in Kentucky in 2019? That party, Peters? Dying? The only thing dying is your ability to face the truth, assuming it was ever capable of doing so.
Yes RlJuvenile .... dying.
Your granddaddy would not recognize your party, and certainly the Democrats who fought during the Civil War to save slavery would really be disappointed in you and your party. Period.
Deny the evidence all you want, Peters, but it's there. Of course, you deny the evidence of Trump's incompetence every day.
Yep. The commenter who posted "Good!" about Elijah Cummings' death supports Trump. What a surprise. What a deplorable.
RJuvenile .... if Trump died from Coronavirus tomorrow, you would not make such on here ..... You would be busy preparing a party, to invite all of your comrades on here to celebrate the first real victory you fools have had since Obama won in 2008.
Your hatred is so transparent . Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Of course I would not. Unlike Carole Hess, I do not celebrate death.
You are one sick, creepy old man. And as for transparent hate, yours shows every day.
Bruce Kelley warns us against voting for Sanders in the primaries, and I somewhat agree with him. If, however, Sanders should become the Democratic nominee I would not only vote for him but work as a volunteer to see him elected (as I will for any Democratic candidate). Having said this, I would also vote for Barney Fife, or Donald Duck, or dang near anybody decent to get Trump out of the White House.
This corona virus emergency serves as a microcosm of his incompetence. A miracle will save us? We will have a remedy in two months? The virus is a Democratic hoax? And yesterday he said “Stay calm, it will go away.” Really? It will be defeated by staying calm? Thanks dog he is surrounded by professionals who will do what needs to be done and protect us from this virus and this twit. We will defeat this threat in spite of him, not because of him, even as he will claim credit down the road. As usual.
I'd have worked hard for Bernie if he'd been the nominee....Thankfully Bernie is done and we can now get on with ending Trump.
On the Democrat side, they are trying to choose between "Free stuff" and
"Can't remember stuff" -- and their winner will face off against America's favorite narcissistic bully.
Let the good times roll for sure! :-)
Jeff,
Well Done...You jumped right on the Trump/Republican meme that Biden has mental acuity issues. You always wind up on the Republican talking points.....Sure you're a true blue Libertarian...And I have unicorns grazing in my back yard....
Definitely not a "pure" Libertarian by any stretch - although I am very unsure of Biden's mental faculties. He may really have lost it.
Sure...just like Hillary was a frail old lady...I've heard this BS before from those who support the man who locks kids in cages, cut CDC funding and fired the US Pandemic Response Team...
Jeff, I will probably regret asking, but what has he lost? Last week you questioned his morality because of some suspected plagiarism 30 plus years ago. Now you say he lost”it.”
Biden has clearly moved to the front and with any luck (and lots of work) will win in November. Maybe we can regain orthodoxy and be shed of this sledgehammer tear-it-down administration. I, for one, am feeling more at ease.
Jeff votes for Rump who had already “lost it”. Joe is doing superbly compared to Rump.
“Trump displays textbook ‘malignant narcissism.’ What’s to be done?”
Hal -- The goofball doesn't know what office he seeks, what state he is in, the day of the week and advocates banning something that doesn't even exist.
Definitely has a screw loose up in his noggin. That does NOT constitute an endorsement of Evil Orange Man......but it is going to make pulling the lever or marking the ballot a hard choice for some folks.
I did not vote for Trump in 2016 and likely will not do so again this year - but it remains to be seen who else makes it on the ballot in our state. With the EC delegates likely lost to Joe Biden or any other Democrat, all we can do in Virginia is pretty much cast a protest vote........same as the last 3 times.
BS, Bruce... Biden is an honorable ad honest man...Trump is a serial sexual predator and and ego-maniac... This is NOT the lesser of two evils and shame on you for suggesting it is... Oh, but I know what you are up to here... You are trying to set up a FALSE EQUIVALENCY... I am not buying your NOISE... ~~~ Bob
I doubt that voting for the devil -- known or not -- is a very safe option.
Kenneth Bradford - That pretty mu h sums up the problem when the only choices are the devil you know and the devil you don't know.
Trump is the devil in the November election... Neither Sanders of Biden have anything to worry about when they meet St. Peter at the Pearly Gates... Actually to be truthful, Trump is more the anitChrist if you believe John's description in the Bible as a man filed with LIES and proclaiming to be the 2nd Coming... ~~~ Bob
We will still have an old white man as President next year! So much for diversity!
Larry, the Democrats showed their commitment to diversity in the primary process. Gay, female, black, Asian candidates to choose from. Diversity means showing the range of people, it does not guarantee that somebody of diverse background will win out.
On the GOP side there was no choice whatsoever. You folks could choose from a list of one: the liar, the thief, the sexual assaulted, and Trump. And only one box to mark.
I'm a single issue voter....End Trump and the GOP's crazed reign of madness.....I'll gladly vote for anyone opposing Trump....This is not a hard decision.
Hal, single issue voter? So are 73% of the Democrats who voted in the primaries who said that defeating Trump is more important than the issues. I never thought that I would ever agree with single issue voters, but ousting Trump is a national necessity.
You got that right, how can ant one vote for someone like Trump, just look at his background in doing business his political ways, oh yes I am sure Tracy Peters & people with his thinking will vote for Trump. As you say Mr. Jones, "Anyone but Trump", I was sorry to see Pete Buttigige, Amy Klobuchar & Tom Steyer drop out of the race.
Badman ….. you got it wrong again ….. Anyone who voted for Obama twice, and Hillary once, and could turn right around and vote for Biden, Bernie, Pete, Amy or Steyer, they must be out of their cotton-picking minds …. no matter how enticing free stuff is.
But to your credit, you did recognize the wisdom of Tracy Peters & people with his thinking who will vote for Trump because they like winners more than you do voting for losers.
Time for your nap Badman, so others can rest. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter voted for the president-impeached ... so we must consider how bent his perspective is.
I mean.... voted for THIS guy?
“Donald Trump Played Central Role in Hush Payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal”
“President Donald J. Trump impeached”
“US stocks halted after falling 7%. Global stocks plunge as oil crashes and coronavirus fear spreads”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Russians Take Over 3rd U.S. Base in Northern Syria”
“ “FARMERS UNION VICE PRESIDENT SAYS FARMERS HAVE 'PRETTY MUCH LOST ALL OUR MARKETS SINCE TRUMP TOOK OVER'
“Amid Trump Tariffs, Farm Bankruptcies And Suicides Rise”
“Trump said he’d rebuild manufacturing. Now it’s in decline. What happened?”
“Trump said he'd save coal: Two more producers go bankrupt with 1,800 jobs lost”
Annnnnd touchè!
"Anyone who voted for Obama twice, and Hillary once, and could turn right around and vote for Biden, Bernie, Pete, Amy or Steyer, they must be out of their cotton-picking minds …. no matter how enticing free stuff is."
No, Peters. First, they're not after the "free stuff" you rant about. Second, it's those of you who continue to support the travesty in the Oval Office -- I am NOT talking about those who voted for him in 2016 -- who are out of your minds. If you have not seen how out of his depth, how incompetent he is, it's because you are willingly blind and morally obtuse.
