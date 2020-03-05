Legislators must approve
redistricting measure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia voters need to see our state politicians doing the right thing even if doing it hurts their political future. Passing the bill proposing a redistricting amendment to the Virginia Constitution is the right thing for the state. It was the right thing to do last year when Republicans were in the majority. It's the right thing to do now that Democrats are in the majority. We’re all counting on our representatives to do the right thing so that we can end racial and partisan gerrymandering and prevent district maps being redrawn mid-decade.
Susan Grymes.
Henrico.
