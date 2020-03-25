Liberty University

should close

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While Liberty University is a private university, I fail to understand how Jerry Falwell Jr's. ignorance trumps all of the forward-thinking of Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as the recommendations of national health advisers, regarding the current coronavirus crisis. The local community in Lynchburg already has spoken out. Northam needs to pick up the phone and put a stop to this nonsense immediately. If it requires the calling out the National Guard, so be it.

Jeffery L. Schul.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email