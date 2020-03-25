Liberty University
should close
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While Liberty University is a private university, I fail to understand how Jerry Falwell Jr's. ignorance trumps all of the forward-thinking of Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as the recommendations of national health advisers, regarding the current coronavirus crisis. The local community in Lynchburg already has spoken out. Northam needs to pick up the phone and put a stop to this nonsense immediately. If it requires the calling out the National Guard, so be it.
Jeffery L. Schul.
Richmond.
While Liberty University is a private university, I fail to understand how Jerry Falwell Jr's. ignorance"
Fair enough, so far...
" trumps all of the forward-thinking of Gov. Ralph Northam"
alas Jeffery, ya had me - then ya lost me.
