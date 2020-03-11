Local VA medical center
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to the medical staff at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. On March 10, a proactive protocol was implemented to screen potential coronavirus cases. Arriving an hour early, as suggested, we found no waiting. The entire process was handled with the professionalism and concern we, and our veteran friends, have come to expect at this facility.
Independent studies show that patient satisfaction with VA care exceeds that of private health care. Outcomes at McGuire are even higher than national averages.
Support for veterans is, and should be, a nonpartisan issue. A recent letter seemed to me to link local VA service to veteran suicide. My husband, a decorated combat Vietnam veteran, and I wish to encourage all veterans to seek needed help for physical and mental health issues. These men and women have earned and deserve this assistance and the appreciation of all Americans.
Sheri Clark.
Richmond.
Sheri Clark,
Good letter. I've found care at the VA to be excellent. Yes their bureaucracy is bad but persistence pays off.
