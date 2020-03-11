Local VA medical center

provides excellent care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to the medical staff at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. On March 10, a proactive protocol was implemented to screen potential coronavirus cases. Arriving an hour early, as suggested, we found no waiting. The entire process was handled with the professionalism and concern we, and our veteran friends, have come to expect at this facility.

Independent studies show that patient satisfaction with VA care exceeds that of private health care. Outcomes at McGuire are even higher than national averages.

Support for veterans is, and should be, a nonpartisan issue. A recent letter seemed to me to link local VA service to veteran suicide. My husband, a decorated combat Vietnam veteran, and I wish to encourage all veterans to seek needed help for physical and mental health issues. These men and women have earned and deserve this assistance and the appreciation of all Americans.

Sheri Clark.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started