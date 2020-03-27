Look to scientists,
not politicians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of my doctors passed an anguished milestone this week: his first positive test result for suspected COVID-19. His first thoughts were for the distressed patient, of course, but not long after came a forceful reminder: This pandemic need not have happened.
Time and leadership matter. A doctor in China warned of the outbreak on Dec. 30 but he was arrested, threatened and ignored. The world lost crucial time to contain the outbreak. We in America learned of it around Jan. 9, but President Donald Trump and his Fox News choir downplayed the virus and tried to rebrand it as the common flu. We lost more critical time to prepare. The president's fateful misinformation campaign now continues with each public appearance.
The prospects for my doctor's patient are fairly good. Luckily, he was able to test her. This week, a hundred of Virginia's front-line health care providers signed a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam appealing for basic personal protective equipment: masks, disposable gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer — and, of course, those coronavirus test kits. "It’s now clear that without your intervention they will not be here in time, if ever," the letter states. "We know the federal government has failed, but we need state and regional leaders like you to be part of the solution."
America's top leaders have had years of warnings of our lack of preparedness for a pandemic; we've seen decades of cutbacks in our public health infrastructure; much of our social safety net is made of cobwebs.
There is no Republican or Democratic coronavirus. This is not a partisan issue and, regrettably, not the last of the scourges we'll face. The issue is whether we will follow narrow political agendas or our best science to meet them.
Stephen Nash.
Visiting senior research scholar, University of Richmond.
