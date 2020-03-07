Many politicians

chasing 'golden fleece'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are now in the middle of the chaos known as election year. This is the occasion when people of every bent suddenly believe they are smart enough to run this immense and wonderful country. Many have never even seen to the welfare and comfort of a God-defined family. They are chasing the “golden fleece.” In Greek mythology, whoever owns the golden fleece is empowered with authority and kingship. They also are chasing the riches that are paid to the officeholders by lobbyists and people who are attempting to curry favor for some government benefit or program.

The Founding Fathers of this republic brought their fortunes with them as they made that valiant effort to form a new nation. Many of them spent their fortunes and were never repaid. They, in fact, chose to take the offices they held to really serve the people. They made a sacrifice in order to serve. Those days are over. Today’s so-called politicians choose to ignore the moral code used by the Founding Fathers and cannot destroy our republic fast enough. They are simply chasing the “golden fleece.”

J. Edward Howell Jr.

Franklin.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started