Many politicians
chasing 'golden fleece'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are now in the middle of the chaos known as election year. This is the occasion when people of every bent suddenly believe they are smart enough to run this immense and wonderful country. Many have never even seen to the welfare and comfort of a God-defined family. They are chasing the “golden fleece.” In Greek mythology, whoever owns the golden fleece is empowered with authority and kingship. They also are chasing the riches that are paid to the officeholders by lobbyists and people who are attempting to curry favor for some government benefit or program.
The Founding Fathers of this republic brought their fortunes with them as they made that valiant effort to form a new nation. Many of them spent their fortunes and were never repaid. They, in fact, chose to take the offices they held to really serve the people. They made a sacrifice in order to serve. Those days are over. Today’s so-called politicians choose to ignore the moral code used by the Founding Fathers and cannot destroy our republic fast enough. They are simply chasing the “golden fleece.”
J. Edward Howell Jr.
Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.