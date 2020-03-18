Math shows how virus
can spread in 30 days
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now is one of those times to use some of our high school mathematics. Do we really understand what is meant by the COVID-19 virus exploding exponentially? Here is a simple way to understand what this means.
Say you decide to save some money. You put $1 in a jar on the first day of the month. Every day you double what you put in the previous day. For example, on Day One, you place $1 in the jar; on Day Two, $2; on Day Three, $4, and so on. How much will you need to put in the jar on Day 30 and what is the total amount in the jar by then? You can easily solve this with a spreadsheet or paper and pencil, but I will save you the time. You will need to put $536,870,912 on Day 30 and there will be a total of $1,073,741,824 in the jar at the end of the 30 days. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it?
How does this apply to the current situation? Let’s assume you have the COVID-19 virus. You go to the grocery store and, unintentionally, leave the virus on the shopping cart handle, on any number of items you touch in the store or passed to a neighbor you talked with. Out of all the people who will shop that day, assume only two pick up the virus from what you touched or the air around you. Now those two people go about their day and next day each, unknowingly, passes the virus on to two others, and so on. By Day 29, more than 330 million people — the U.S. population — will have caught the virus. That is the entire U.S. population infected in less than one month. This is the reason for such drastic measures.
Jim Alessio.
Midlothian.
