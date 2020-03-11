Merchant had different
view of Thalhimers sit-in
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Barbara Sharove Shocket’s recent Letter to the Editor about the 60th anniversary of the sit-in at Thalhimers department store.
People then and people now see events as they want to view them, without benefit of the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
My memory of the time 60 years ago saw a different picture. Born and raised in Philadelphia, I took an entirely different view of segregation.
When I had my business selling infantwear and childrenswear, I had many African American customers from all levels of life and society. I was the first merchant in The Village Shopping Center to hire a black saleswoman. My fellow merchants applauded me for doing it, because they didn’t have the nerve to do it. I never regretted what I did. It proved to be a good decision.
I worked at Thalhimers in the late 1940s, and knowing what I knew about William B. Thalhimer Sr., had he been at the helm, that situation in 1960 would probably never have happened. He was a man ahead of his time. However, William B. Thalhimer Jr. handled the sit-in the way his father would have. The response was positive and to be respected.
Let us not forget, we are all God’s children and we need to remember that, regardless of race, creed or color.
Malcolm R. Kallman.
Henrico.
