New gas tax might hurt those

with limited resources

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'll try to do my best to convey political irony: My wife and I live in a rural Virginia county, say Buchanan. Our average median income is $30,806. The local gasoline price is approximately $2.23 per gallon. We both work and average approximately 50 miles per person, per day. We now are faced with new gasoline taxes. The General Assembly has sold this increase so that we will have better roads and other needed infrastructure, etc. Now, the irony: We live paycheck to paycheck. If the increased gas tax is added to our expenses, we won't be able to afford to get to work. We will be able to see brand-new highways, but we'll have to walk on them, not drive. By the way, a state senator makes $18,000 for two months' work. The senator is also given $15,000 for a district office with no accountability as to how that money is spent. Anyone see a problem here?

Jon Palmer.

Williamsburg.

