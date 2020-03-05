New holiday encourages
exercising right to vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to the letter by D.S. Ellis, “New holiday diminishes noteworthy Virginians”: Although Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson “opposed secession and thought chattel slavery morally repugnant,” they still are a huge tie to the Civil War, especially the South and Virginia. Despite them being a part of our Southern history, it was a terrible and shameful part of our history. I understand not wanting to subtract from history and I understand not wanting to forget about what happened in the past so it doesn’t happen again, but highlighting these individuals is not the way to do it.
The transferring of a holiday to Election Day supports and encourages the civic duty of voting, especially for the younger generations who usually do not go out to vote. Removing the Lee-Jackson holiday does not diminish these men — their stories still are being taught in schools, their leadership skills still are being studied, they still have their monuments, they still have places and landmarks named after them. The transferring of the holiday to Election Day serves its purpose — to encourage voting.
Instead of “Native Virginians Day” and instead of “newspapers using the day to feature the deeds and achievements of their native sons and daughters,” why not tell the stories of the Native Americans who lived in Virginia and were forced off their land or the slaves who worked in Virginia against their will and were treated terribly? Why not tell their stories that are usually not shared or falsely shared?
Gabrielle Corbett.
Henrico.
