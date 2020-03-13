New legislation can

fix redistricting issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Democratic state lawmakers have recently come together to push forward legislation that will correct partisan districting so it will benefit voters, rather than politicians. Gerrymandering often only serves to elect and re-elect members of government in unusually drawn districts that help the candidate win. Not only is it unfair to voters who are in the minority party in those districts, but it also further decreases voter turnout since voters might think it's pointless to go to the polls when their voices are never heard.

With the massive blue wave of last year's election, Democrats worked alongside Republicans to work out a plan to end gerrymandering on both sides by adding an amendment to the Virginia Constitution. The amendment calls for the establishment of a bipartisan commission filled with both legislators and citizens charged with redrawing districts so they won't only benefit one party.

Now that the Democrats have the majority in both houses, they can devise a plan and push it to enactment. While not perfect, gerrymandering is truly unethical because it erases the voice of the people so it can provide job security for incumbents. On the website AmericanProgress.org, it was reported that "unfairly drawn congressional districts shifted, on average, a whopping 59 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections." This does not represent the people, and it is about time Virginia takes a step to correct these wrongs.

Andrea Marcucci.

Moseley.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email