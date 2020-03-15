New York-style politics

might be coming here soon

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

New York has been a progressive, one-party state run by Democrats for decades. The latest legislative accomplishments of those Democrats, as documented in the New York Post, include bail reform and reform of the discovery procedures that mandate what prosecutors must turn over to the defense in criminal trials.

The bail reform law removes a judge's discretion to set bail for all but the most violent criminal defendants. To the dismay of police, prosecutors and the public — including many Democrats — even repeat offenders who might be a threat to the public are being released as fast as they are arrested.

The change in discovery procedures now mandates that prosecutors must turn over all evidence they have, including the names and addresses of witnesses to a crime to the defendant's lawyers. What are the chances that witnesses will be willing to come forward now, especially in gang or drug-related cases?

I hope my fellow Virginians are paying attention, because this show is coming to the Old Dominion if we keep electing “woke” progressives.

Robert Ohanesian.

Irvington.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email