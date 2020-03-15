New York-style politics
might be coming here soon
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
New York has been a progressive, one-party state run by Democrats for decades. The latest legislative accomplishments of those Democrats, as documented in the New York Post, include bail reform and reform of the discovery procedures that mandate what prosecutors must turn over to the defense in criminal trials.
The bail reform law removes a judge's discretion to set bail for all but the most violent criminal defendants. To the dismay of police, prosecutors and the public — including many Democrats — even repeat offenders who might be a threat to the public are being released as fast as they are arrested.
The change in discovery procedures now mandates that prosecutors must turn over all evidence they have, including the names and addresses of witnesses to a crime to the defendant's lawyers. What are the chances that witnesses will be willing to come forward now, especially in gang or drug-related cases?
I hope my fellow Virginians are paying attention, because this show is coming to the Old Dominion if we keep electing “woke” progressives.
Robert Ohanesian.
Irvington.
