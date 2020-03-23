Newton used time wisely
during plague outbreak
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Marsha Mercer’s enjoyable column about Shakespeare’s poetry output during a plaque shutdown of London (“What did you do during COVID-19?”) reminded me, and undoubtedly many others as well, of the fruits of another great Englishman, Isaac Newton, who was quarantined during a later plague outbreak.
His university, Cambridge, was closed in 1665-66 due to the plague, so Newton spent that time on the family farm in Lincolnshire, where he invented the calculus, made a major contribution to the science of optics (white light is a mixture of the colors of the rainbow) and most notably, discovered that gravity is a universal force. From that discovery, he gave the world the equation that lies at the beginnings of many calculations involving astronomical predictions and space missions.
Not a bad use of a disease-forced exile for a 24-year-old.
Beverly Orndorff.
Henrico.
Editor's note: Bev Orndorff is a former science writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
