Newton used time wisely

during plague outbreak

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Marsha Mercer’s enjoyable column about Shakespeare’s poetry output during a plaque shutdown of London (“What did you do during COVID-19?”) reminded me, and undoubtedly many others as well, of the fruits of another great Englishman, Isaac Newton, who was quarantined during a later plague outbreak.

His university, Cambridge, was closed in 1665-66 due to the plague, so Newton spent that time on the family farm in Lincolnshire, where he invented the calculus, made a major contribution to the science of optics (white light is a mixture of the colors of the rainbow) and most notably, discovered that gravity is a universal force. From that discovery, he gave the world the equation that lies at the beginnings of many calculations involving astronomical predictions and space missions.

Not a bad use of a disease-forced exile for a 24-year-old.

Beverly Orndorff.

Henrico.

Editor's note: Bev Orndorff is a former science writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

