Northam should suspend

rollout of gas tax hike

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the midst of the health and financial crises, perhaps Gov. Ralph Northam should delay raising the gas tax for at least two years in order to allow businesses and private-sector, working-class citizens to recover.

If our Virginia Democratic leaders choose to continue with raising the gas tax during this tumultuous time, it will confirm to Virginia residents that our Democratic leaders care only for the well-being of government employees.

Cherie Elosge.

North Chesterfield.

