Northam should suspend
rollout of gas tax hike
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the midst of the health and financial crises, perhaps Gov. Ralph Northam should delay raising the gas tax for at least two years in order to allow businesses and private-sector, working-class citizens to recover.
If our Virginia Democratic leaders choose to continue with raising the gas tax during this tumultuous time, it will confirm to Virginia residents that our Democratic leaders care only for the well-being of government employees.
Cherie Elosge.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.