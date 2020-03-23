Not all paper products

are made to be flushed

Editor, Timers-Dispatch:

If people bought paper towels because they could not find toilet paper, they need to know not to flush those paper towels down the toilet. This can cause a sewage apocalypse and many hundreds of dollars for stopped-up pipes and septic tanks. Even facial tissues are not made to disintegrate as they go through our sewage treatment system. I believe there will be enough toilet paper to get through this crisis. Don't make the situation worse.

Cecelia Ferguson.

Midlothian.

