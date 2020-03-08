Op-ed out of touch
with rural reality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Kathryn de Wit's recent op-ed, "Expand broadband: Fast-tracking internet access — Virginia leads the way," with a mixture of anger and hilarity. De Wit is living in a different universe. Rural Virginia is on its own to provide broadband service to residents. Louisa County is a perfect example. Our Broadband Authority (I was a member for four years) has struggled for six years — and counting — to bring broadband to our 35,000 residents. The people of this county still are waiting. The state has done nothing to support the effort. De Wit's "happy news" story is all about putting a smile on Gov. Ralph Northam's face, nothing more.
Mark Luttner.
Mineral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.