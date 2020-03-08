Op-ed out of touch

with rural reality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Kathryn de Wit's recent op-ed, "Expand broadband: Fast-tracking internet access — Virginia leads the way," with a mixture of anger and hilarity. De Wit is living in a different universe. Rural Virginia is on its own to provide broadband service to residents. Louisa County is a perfect example. Our Broadband Authority (I was a member for four years) has struggled for six years — and counting — to bring broadband to our 35,000 residents. The people of this county still are waiting. The state has done nothing to support the effort. De Wit's "happy news" story is all about putting a smile on Gov. Ralph Northam's face, nothing more.

Mark Luttner.

Mineral.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started