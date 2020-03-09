Options to ER visits
available to uninsured
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent letter, "Lack of health care for all can mean virus spread," correspondent John Becker asserts that individuals without insurance will not seek medical attention when ill. However, there are options for uninsured workers, including free clinics and health departments. Using the emergency room does pose a higher cost for medical care but insured and uninsured people use the ER. The writer incorrectly suggests that the spread of the coronavirus could increase in overcrowded emergency rooms. Has the writer been to a doctor’s office? Instead, I believe that the writer is trying to promote socialized medicine. Universal health care coverage does not guarantee that health services will be utilized.
Deborah Parrott.
Mechanicsville.
