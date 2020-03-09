Options to ER visits

available to uninsured

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent letter, "Lack of health care for all can mean virus spread," correspondent John Becker asserts that individuals without insurance will not seek medical attention when ill. However, there are options for uninsured workers, including free clinics and health departments. Using the emergency room does pose a higher cost for medical care but insured and uninsured people use the ER. The writer incorrectly suggests that the spread of the coronavirus could increase in overcrowded emergency rooms. Has the writer been to a doctor’s office? Instead, I believe that the writer is trying to promote socialized medicine. Universal health care coverage does not guarantee that health services will be utilized.

Deborah Parrott.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started