Overdevelopment ruined
Libbie and Grove area
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the RTD series “Richmond’s Changing Neighborhoods,” the neighborhood vignettes were informative, but the Westhampton article captioned “Libbie and Grove keeps village feel …” was misleading. Village feel? More like village of the damned. There was a time when the Libbie Avenue corridor could have been described as “Mayberry-esque,” but no longer. Things changed dramatically after construction of the former Westhampton theater development in 2017.
Parking in the area has become impossible. The former theater parking lot was closed off and gated by the developers. Now, delivery trucks that once used that parking lot to serve the businesses on Grove Avenue are double-parking on Grove and Granite avenues, tying up traffic and blocking other parked vehicles. And while the developers represented to the planning commission that parking would be sufficient to serve the tenants in the project, many employees in the shops and restaurants are not allowed to park in the lot at all. Instead, they park in the streets along Granite, Maple and Westview avenues. Residents have to compete for parking adjacent to their own homes. Worst of all, traffic and congestion are horrible, and city traffic engineers have no clue how to fix it. Adjacent neighborhoods have suffered the most. Cut-through commuters now speed through the residential areas to avoid the traffic jams and long lights on Libbie, while putting at risk the dog walkers, bicycle riders and moms pushing their baby carriages.
City planners have abandoned their obligation to vet these projects in a responsible matter, and things won’t get better any time soon. The same Westhampton developers that irrevocably altered our once-pleasant village have partnered with Bon Secours on the huge six-story monstrosity springing up on the Patterson Avenue side. With their track record, no one will be making comparisons to “Mayberry.”
Gregory Lucyk.
Richmond.
