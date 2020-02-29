Party extremes destroy
American system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Bernie Sanders is taking the Democratic Party to the far left the same way Donald Trump destroyed the Republican Party by taking it to the extreme right. In both cases, moderate, thoughtful Republicans and Democrats are not being represented. Even more division and polarization will be the result. Guess who is the real winner if Sanders wins the Democratic nomination? Vladimir Putin and his campaign to undermine our representative democracy.
Carole Sandy.
Henrico.
I donno, Carole??? If you take the labels out of political discussion then the issues that Bernie is talking about are the same issue that average Americans are most concerned about... That should be what elections are about... FEEL THE BERN... ~~~ Bob
