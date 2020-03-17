Pelosi-Mnuchin aid deal

a hopeful sign

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wow ... hands reached across the aisle by way of telephone when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed on plans and money for combating the coronavirus for workers and those in need in the U.S. Is this finally a break in "us versus them" politics in Washington? Is this finally the old-school politics of years ago where negotiation between lawmakers was how things got done? I hope so.

Steve Phillips.

Mechanicsville.

