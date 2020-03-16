Phone calls reach across
socially distant divide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I face this week with nothing on my calendar: Everything has been canceled. I have a new phrase in my head — socially distant — as well as new wisdom: Don't be distant socially. So today, I will begin my COVID-19 calls. For each day I am physically socially distant, I will place three phone calls to family, friends, acquaintances, former co-workers, "Meetup" friends, long lost classmates, church members I don't know well — you get the idea. Let's be smart about the COVID-19 situation, but not too disconnected. I invite others to join me.
Nan Ottenritter.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.