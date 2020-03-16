Phone calls reach across

socially distant divide

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I face this week with nothing on my calendar: Everything has been canceled. I have a new phrase in my head — socially distant — as well as new wisdom: Don't be distant socially. So today, I will begin my COVID-19 calls. For each day I am physically socially distant, I will place three phone calls to family, friends, acquaintances, former co-workers, "Meetup" friends, long lost classmates, church members I don't know well — you get the idea. Let's be smart about the COVID-19 situation, but not too disconnected. I invite others to join me.

Nan Ottenritter.

Richmond.

