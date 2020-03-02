Plight of Belmont course
saddens local golfer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last year, I had a Letter to the Editor published concerning the future of Belmont Golf Course after Henrico County held three community meetings. At the time of my original letter I thought Belmont would close completely. I was mistaken with my initial response.
After the community meetings, the county conducted a bidding process to secure a company to run Belmont. First Tee’s proposal met the county’s financial needs, according to County Manager John Vithoulkas. First Tee’s proposal includes a regulation 12-hole course, a six-hole “short” course, a driving range, a practice area and a putting course. While this might meet the wishes of the Lakeside community, according to Vithoulkas, I believe many golfers will differ with his opinion. The renovations will sacrifice the historical integrity of such a great course.
It was my understanding that work on renovations would begin in early 2020; however, as I have driven by Belmont this past month, no work is being done. If the county would put Belmont under the general fund as was brought up in the community meetings, the course could have been open several days over the past couple of weeks to make money.
It is such a shame that Vithoulkas, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors and Neil Luther, the director of Recreation and Parks, have such low regard for those golfers who have played historical Belmont the past 40 years.
William E. Harper III.
Glen Allen.
