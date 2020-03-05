Prescription discounts
not passed on to consumers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent op-ed column by Debra Barrett, "Health care costs: Access to affordable prescription drugs," on behalf of the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs (CAPD) was very misleading and full of half-truths. The CAPD is a public relations organization sponsored by the large pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who control a large percentage of the U.S. prescription drug market. These large PBMs are owned by the large health insurance companies: CVS/Aetna, United Health, Cigna and Anthem.
The article correctly points out that PBMs serve as a middle man between the drug manufacturers, pharmacies and employers. They are supposed to reduce prescription drug costs by negotiating discounts with the large pharma companies and passing these discounts on to their clients. The problem is that they use their large-scale buying power to negotiate steep discounts from the drug manufacturers, but they often do not pass all of the discounts through to their clients. Instead of charging a small service fee on each fully discounted prescription, the PBMs mark up the price to whatever they think the clients will bear, keeping much of the negotiated discount for themselves. The PBMs refuse to share the details of their drug discounts and markups with their clients, claiming it is “proprietary information.” As a result, the PBM's net profit on each prescription filled often is a large percentage of their actual net cost.
If you want to lower prescription drug costs, shine a bright light on the predatory business practices and excessive profit margins of the large PBMs. PBMs should be licensed and regulated to ensure that they are fairly and transparently representing the best interests of their clients and charging a fair profit margin for their services.
Britton L. Glisson.
Doswell.
