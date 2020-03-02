Progressives advocate

for children across U.S.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My duty as a pediatrician is to advocate for the conditions that will allow children to grow into happy, healthy and fulfilled adults. There are so many barriers standing in the way of children in Virginia and across the nation. Underfunded public schools, dangerous neighborhoods, patchy access to medical and mental health services, parents under the stress of multiple jobs to keep food on the table. Not to mention the future of our planet, which is threatened by a changing climate. This is why I will be voting for a progressive agenda to face President Donald Trump. From directing money into public education, student loan debt forgiveness, "Medicare for All" and, perhaps most urgently, aggressively fighting climate change, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the only rational choices for our children. As they say, if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. I vote for our kids.

Virginia Byron.

Alexandria.

Get Started