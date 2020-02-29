Reader applauds decision

to end Lee-Jackson Day

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am delighted to know that the General Assembly has taken measures to remove Lee-Jackson Day. According to a recent American Community Survey, African Americans make up 18.8% of the population in Virginia. It would be insensitive to have a holiday that celebrates two men who wanted to prolong the suffering of their ancestors by fighting to support slavery. Abolishing this holiday is a major step that Virginia can take to sympathize with its African American population and empower them.

Vy Bui.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started