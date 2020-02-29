Reader applauds decision
to end Lee-Jackson Day
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am delighted to know that the General Assembly has taken measures to remove Lee-Jackson Day. According to a recent American Community Survey, African Americans make up 18.8% of the population in Virginia. It would be insensitive to have a holiday that celebrates two men who wanted to prolong the suffering of their ancestors by fighting to support slavery. Abolishing this holiday is a major step that Virginia can take to sympathize with its African American population and empower them.
Vy Bui.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.