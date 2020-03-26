Reader appreciative

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I always enjoy Saturday’s Insight section of The Times-Dispatch, but after a week of reading little other than COVID-19 news stories, I especially enjoyed Saturday’s Insight section, which featured a story written by the RTD's John Boyer. While I understand the importance of communicating about this unfortunate pandemic, I was happy for the respite and the opportunity to learn more about snowfall in Virginia for the past 60 years and what happens to dead alligators.

Please keep up the interesting, nonvirus-related articles in your Insight section.

Duff Young.

Midlothian.

