Reader appreciative
of Insight section
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I always enjoy Saturday’s Insight section of The Times-Dispatch, but after a week of reading little other than COVID-19 news stories, I especially enjoyed Saturday’s Insight section, which featured a story written by the RTD's John Boyer. While I understand the importance of communicating about this unfortunate pandemic, I was happy for the respite and the opportunity to learn more about snowfall in Virginia for the past 60 years and what happens to dead alligators.
Please keep up the interesting, nonvirus-related articles in your Insight section.
Duff Young.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.