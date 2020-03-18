Reader disagrees with
Williams on rights
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was less than satisfied with Walter Williams' recent analysis and criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders' belief in health care as a human right. While the op-ed was, for the most part, well-written, it gave me pause to read his statement that "a right imposes no obligation on another." This basic assumption of his op-ed is, I believe, somewhere between an oversimplification and a misconception. He presupposes this statement, as well as the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as fact, but does not fully consider the implications of combining the two: Sometimes rights, such as that of that of life, need to be protected; for instance, in a neonatal intensive care unit. When, as in this case and that of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the right to life must be defended actively, this right imposes an obligation on a physician to operate or a concert venue to cancel an event lest their inaction leads to needless deaths.
On a different note, my right to liberty might, in theory, confer a right to the free practices of murder and theft, but those infringe upon others' rights — this requires some rights to be prioritized over others. In short, rights are more complicated than how Williams presents them. I commend him for encouraging Times-Dispatch readers to think critically about rights, but he misses the mark by failing to recognize the messiness of moral philosophy and its public policy applications.
Joseph Chambers.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.