Reader fails to find

common sense in new laws

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Kudos for the one-page summaries of legislative action in Virginia like the one that appeared on Page A8 of the March 10 edition of the RTD. They have been brief, concise and informative.

From Gov. Ralph Northam on down, Democratic politicians like to lecture law-abiding Virginia citizens, gun owners and National Rifle Association members about the need to put in place "commonsense" gun safety measures. Now that "commonsense" gun safety bills have passed, we can rest assured that there will be a very substantial drop in the number of gun-related deaths in Virginia during the first full year of these bills becoming the law — common sense, right? It seems that a number of bills and/or amendments to these bills were proposed by the minority that would have increased the penalties for criminals using guns in the commission of a crime, but these were quashed by the majority. Where's the common sense in that? The conclusion I draw from these actions is that Virginia legislators believe that law-abiding Virginia gun owners are in need of more regulation by the state while criminals brandishing guns are not in need of any further state regulation.

The Democratic majority in Virginia also decided to rescind the existing voter ID requirement. Here's some "common sense" related to that action: Virginia voters should have serious doubts about the motives of the Democrats in blatantly compromising the security of the voting booth.

Bruce Lawton.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started