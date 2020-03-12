Reader fails to find
common sense in new laws
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Kudos for the one-page summaries of legislative action in Virginia like the one that appeared on Page A8 of the March 10 edition of the RTD. They have been brief, concise and informative.
From Gov. Ralph Northam on down, Democratic politicians like to lecture law-abiding Virginia citizens, gun owners and National Rifle Association members about the need to put in place "commonsense" gun safety measures. Now that "commonsense" gun safety bills have passed, we can rest assured that there will be a very substantial drop in the number of gun-related deaths in Virginia during the first full year of these bills becoming the law — common sense, right? It seems that a number of bills and/or amendments to these bills were proposed by the minority that would have increased the penalties for criminals using guns in the commission of a crime, but these were quashed by the majority. Where's the common sense in that? The conclusion I draw from these actions is that Virginia legislators believe that law-abiding Virginia gun owners are in need of more regulation by the state while criminals brandishing guns are not in need of any further state regulation.
The Democratic majority in Virginia also decided to rescind the existing voter ID requirement. Here's some "common sense" related to that action: Virginia voters should have serious doubts about the motives of the Democrats in blatantly compromising the security of the voting booth.
Bruce Lawton.
Glen Allen.
"It seems that a number of bills and/or amendments to these bills were proposed by the minority that would have increased the penalties for criminals using guns in the commission of a crime, but these were quashed by the majority. Where's the common sense in that?"
Another normal American (Virginian?) heard from.
Alas Mr. Lawton, you're laboring under the delusion that these edicts are intended to reduce murder / mayhem. The real intent is best encapsulated by the following snippet from a committed subversive who contributes regularly to this periodical / forum, and is jazzed by the new direction of the VA Legislature:
"For heaven's sake, get control of guns in every way imaginable, and fill up empty jail cells with violators."
This brief (shocking) moment of candor reveals the true goal of the "moderates" currently dominating VA politics, and their constituents. You see, it's not remotely about making citizens safer - it's about making felons of those who dare to disagree with you.
