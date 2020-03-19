Reader finds ACA
to not be affordable
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It’s bemusing when people extol the virtues of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as Denise Kirchner did in her recent Letter to the Editor.
Folks eligible for subsidies are the only ones who have ever benefited from the ACA. It has never been an option for middle-class and many self-employed individuals, such as me. For decades, what had been affordable was major medical insurance covering all aspects of hospital visits while doctor appointments were paid out of pocket. There was no deductible and the premium was about $100 a month, which allowed money to be saved for doctor visits. The ACA disallowed such insurance.
Why any taxpayer should pay for extraneous coverage such as maternity, substance abuse treatment, mental health care, etc., is troubling and coercion on the part of the federal government. Also, isn’t an individual at 26 years an adult rather than anyone’s child? The concept is ludicrous.
America has had 10 years of this nightmare while commonsense solutions are available that would encourage personal responsibility.
One option is to have health insurance work more like car insurance; i.e., for the truly substantial expenses. Car insurance is not responsible for oil changes, etc. Unfortunately, people have come to expect health insurance to pay for absolutely everything, which drives up cost all around.
Kirchner believes this has resulted in “a healthier America.” While that statement is dubious, she is correct that “it has made a difference to millions of Americans.” It has, but not in any laudatory way.
Mary Stella.
Midlothian.
(1) comment
Actually it has made a difference in a laudatory way. According to a February poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation -- a nonpartisan, informational institution -- 55% of adults have a favorable opinion of the ACA, while only 37% have an unfavorable opinion.
Of course, die-hard right-wingers will never admit that. And what you had, Ms. Stella, was not comprehensive health insurance, as it did not cover doctor visits. Those costs, in many cases, particularly for folks needing specialists and tests by specialists, are what inflates their healthcare costs.
