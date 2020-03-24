Reader finds tour idea
to be disagreeable
Editor, Times Dispatch:
I take issue with Barbara Stansbury's recent letter, “Offer uncomfortable tours of Monument Avenue," for the following reasons:
First, these statues of Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson etc., were erected to vindicate the Confederate "lost cause" while building a segregated state. The defeated South sought to “rise again” while perpetuating inequality and inaccurate history. During the time that these statues were erected (1880-1930), violence toward black citizens increased, hundreds of lynchings took place and black families were deprived of their basic rights in Virginia.
Second, destruction of these statues is not advocated. Instead, the sculptures of Lee, Stuart, Jackson and others should be removed to the battlefields where this history took place. For example, Manassas, Cold Harbor and Fredericksburg Battlefield parks are appropriate sites. Also consider cemeteries, such as Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, as suitable sites as many Confederates rest there.
Finally, I wonder how the correspondent would fund tour buses and guides to travel the already congested Monument Avenue? How would these tour buses be scheduled and who would train the guides?
It is past time to remove these sculptures that honor men who used war to uphold the oppression and slavery of black people. Let these statues be moved to more fitting sites, such as battlefield parks or cemeteries.
Rosemary G. Morton.
Midlothian.
"Second, destruction of these statues is not advocated. Instead, the sculptures of Lee, Stuart, Jackson and others should be removed"
Sigh - out of sight, out of mind.
Rosemary G. Morton,
Great Letter. Well Said....
