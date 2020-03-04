Reader: Kaine and Warner
seem to have vanished
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Have Virginia's U.S. senators vanished? Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner seem to have dropped off a cliff. I think it is unusual for elected officials such as senators to have zero visibility in state or local media. Certainly not faulting media outlets; it is incumbent on our representatives to communicate with us through media sources. I can’t help but wonder just how much of substance really is being accomplished in our nation’s capital.
Tom Ariail.
Chester.
You're not paying attention. I see things from them almost daily...But feel free to keep whining.
