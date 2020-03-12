Reader only supports
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed pro-abortion protesters outside the Supreme Court, and in a display of partisan political theater, ominously threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. This disgraceful incident prompted a written rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, who called Schumer’s intimidating conduct “dangerous.”
Since 1973, when Roe v. Wade was decided by judicial fiat, abortion has divided this nation. On the 10th anniversary of that regrettable decision, President Ronald Reagan wrote an essay titled “Abortion and the Conscience of the Nation.” In it he decried the 15 million unborn children destroyed as of 1983, and urged Americans to oppose abortion, saying: “We must all educate ourselves to the reality of the horrors taking place.”
Almost four decades later, more than 60 million unborn children have been aborted (www.lifenews.com) under the pretext of “freedom of choice,” and the tragic reality of abortion-related horrors taking place persistently echoes through American culture:
2013: A Philadelphia abortion provider is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering three newborns, plus other charges.
2015: Undercover videos reveal abortion clinics harvest and sell baby body parts for profit.
2019: An Illinois abortion provider dies, leaving the remains of more than 2,400 babies in his garage.
This sickening record of inhumane atrocities should disturb our nation’s conscience, prompting concerned citizens to raise serious ethical questions. How can America lecture other nations about human rights abuses while many of our helpless unborn children die daily at the hands of abortionists? Is the willful destruction of innocent human life consistent with American justice? For those of us who love this country and value our Judeo-Christian heritage, an essential question becomes: Is America truly one nation under God, as our Pledge of Allegiance claims? If we are, let us obey God’s explicit command to “choose life” (Deuteronomy 30:19) by supporting only pro-life candidates running for elective office.
Cindy W. Shirley.
Ridgeway.
Cindy W. Shirley.
Women are the only arbiters of their reproductive choices....Not you or your vile religious beliefs....You don't like abortion then don't get one....Otherwise step off...
